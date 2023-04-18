Karan Johar dismisses reports of making 'Dhadak 2' with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Karan Johar has denied a report that his production banner, Dharma Productions, is making the sequel of *Dhadak*, which was rumoured to have actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in the lead. Karan*s clarification comes after a media report surfaced stating that Siddhant and Tripti will be seen starring as lead in *Dhadak 2*. The filmmaker took to Instagram Stories and denied the news related to *Dhadak 2*.Karan wrote, "To put this on the record and for all concerned we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles.

On Wednesday, a Pinkvilla exclusive claimed Karan was all set to spin Dhadak into a franchise. It quote a source as saying, “Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has potential to get a franchise value. After contemplating on several subjects, the filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak."The article also claimed the film will be directed by debutant director Shazia Iqbal and both Siddhant and Tripti were excited to feature in the "raw and intense love story".Released in 2018, *Dhadak* marked the acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor. It also stars Ishaan Khatter. It is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat by Nagraj Manjule. Karan is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial *Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani* starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. His last directorial was the 2016 film *Ae Dil Hai Mushkil* starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Fawad Khan.