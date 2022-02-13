Karun Nair goes unsold at IPL 2022 auction

Karun Nair has gone unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auction which is being held at Bengaluru. Nair was earlier part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad but was released by the two time champions before the mega auction. Nair made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on 11 June 2016.On 26 November 2016, he made his Test debut against England at Mohali.He scored his maiden Test century in the final match of the series at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, going on to finish 303 not out.



He was only three innings old in international cricket then, thus becoming the quickest batsman to hit a maiden triple-hundred in Test cricket history in term of number of matches played. He was also India's second ever triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, and only the third man in the game's history to convert a maiden Test ton into a triple. India won the match by an innings and 75 runs, and Nair was named as the player of the match.