Kent Cricket sign Arshdeep Singh for County Championship

London [UK], March 17 : Kent Cricket on Friday announced that they have signed India's left-arm swing bowler Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches.

Subject to approval, Arshdeep will be available for home fixtures against Surrey and Warwickshire in June and July.

A left-arm swing bowler who plays domestic cricket for Punjab, the 24-year-old burst onto the scene in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), before making his IT20 debut in England last Summer.

He made his ODI debut in New Zealand past November and in all has made 29 international appearances for India to date, including a standout ICC T20 World Cup this past Winter. In his seven career first-class matches so far, he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 23.84 and economy of 2.92.

He will become the fourth Indian player to wear the White Horse competitively after Kanwar Shumshere Singh, current India men's head coach Rahul Dravid and 2022 overseas bowler Navdeep Saini.

"I am excited to play red-ball cricket in England and continue to improve my skills in the first-class game. I look forward to performing in front of Kent's Members and supporters; Rahul Dravid has already told me it is a Club with a great history," Arshdeep said, according to Kent Cricket release.

"We're delighted to have a player of Arshdeep's potential join us for five matches this Summer. He has demonstrated that he has world class skills with the white ball, and I am very confident he will be able to put those skills to good use with the red ball in the County Championship," Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said.

Meanwhile, Kane Richardson was confirmed as one of Kent's overseas players in the 2023 Vitality Blast. George Linde will return for the second year of his two-year deal at the end of this month as an overseas player for all formats.

