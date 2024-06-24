"Kez 2-1 Kohli": Kesrick Williams Reacts to Tanzim Hasan Sakib's Fiery Send-Off to Virat Kohli

Tanzim Hasan Sakib drew significant attention during India's Super Eight match against Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup with a fiery send-off to star batter Virat Kohli. After Sakib cleaned up Kohli, who had stepped out to push the ball through the off-side, he burst into an aggressive celebration, staring at Kohli while giving him a send-off. The celebration quickly went viral on social media.

West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams has reacted to a recent incident with a meme. The meme features an edited image of Williams seemingly telling Tanzim to prepare for a similar onslaught from Virat Kohli. In an unusual response, Williams wrote, "Kez 2-1 Kohli."

Williams was at the receiving end of Kohli's stunning onslaught in 2017 after he had given a similarly fierce send-off to the India batter. Known for his unusual celebration, Williams would put out an imaginary notebook, write the name of the batter he dismissed, and check it off the list. He performed this celebration against Kohli during a limited-overs series in the West Indies, which did not sit well with Kohli when the sides faced off in India months later. During a T20I, Kohli smashed 32 runs off the 12 deliveries he faced against Williams and then mimicked the notebook celebration himself.

India will face Australia on Monday in their final Super Eight match. Rohit Sharma's men have an opportunity to eliminate Mitchell Marsh's side, who suffered a shocking defeat to Afghanistan on Saturday. India sits atop the table, unbeaten in the tournament with three group stage wins and convincing victories over Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the Super Eight phase.