Kieron Pollard appointed batting coach of Mumbai Indians

Former West Indies captain and Mumbai Indians’ legend Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the IPL 2023 season. Nonetheless, he would continue with the MI family in a new role, having been roped in as the side’s new batting coach. Pollard signed for MI in 2010 and became one of this generation’s most distinguished players, a one-club man who has dinned the Blue and Gold for a long time. He was a part of the side’s all five IPL title-winning campaigns and won a couple of now-defunct Champions League T20 titles with the same side.

Kieron Pollard was retained by Mumbai Indians for Rs 6 crore ahead of IPL 2022 but the senior all-rounder, who retired from international cricket, failed to fire for the most successful team earlier this year. Pollard managed just 144 runs in 11 matches at an average of less than 15 and a strike rate of 107 as MI failed to qualify for the playoffs. The burly Trinidadian has played 189 matches scoring 3412 runs with 16 fifties at an average of 28.67 and strike rate of 147.32 and the best score of 87*. He hit 223 sixes and 218 fours. He also picked 69 wickets with his medium-pace bowling and captained MI a handful of times.