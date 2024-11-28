Kieron Pollard Bats Behind Stumps, Goes Near Wide Crease in Unconventional Shot Attempt in Abu Dhabi T10 (Watch Video)

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard was the centre of attention for his unconventional antics during the Abu Dhabi T10 match between UP Nawabs and New York Strikers at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. While Pollard's performance with both bat and ball left much to be desired, it was his creative approach to batting that stole the spotlight. Struggling at the crease, Pollard attempted to play a lofted shot from behind the stumps, going beyond the wide line. However, the shot was unsuccessful.

Watch video here:

Have you ever seen a batter standing behind the stumps⁉️😳



Kieron Pollard using the crease in a pretty unusual way! 😅#ADT10onFanCodepic.twitter.com/ZqobBcZd79 — FanCode (@FanCode) November 27, 2024

Read Also | Australian PM Anthony Albanese Meets Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Cricket Team Ahead of Warm-Up Match Against Prime Minister’s XI (VIDEO)

Pollard's struggles with the bat continued as he scored just 12 runs off 21 balls, posting a low strike rate of 57. Dewald Brevis was the top scorer for New York Strikers, contributing 33 runs to help the team reach a modest total of 74 runs in 10 overs. In reply, UP Nawabs comfortably chased down the target, finishing the game in just 7 overs with 9 wickets in hand. Binura Fernando and Tymal Mills led the Nawabs' bowling attack, each claiming two wickets and restricting New York to a low total.

Pollard's brief bowling stint saw him bowl only three balls, conceding four runs. New York's Sunil Narine was the only bowler to pick up a wicket, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide. Pollard's side now sits eighth on the points table with only two wins from five matches. They will look to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures to revive their tournament hopes.