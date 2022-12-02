Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan to captain MI Emirates and MI Cape Town

Mumbai Indians (MI) Global have announced the captains for their new franchises for the brand new SA20 and UAE T20 League on Friday (December 2, 2022).Kieron Pollard, formerly associated with Mumbai Indians and Rashid Khan will lead the duties for MI Emirates and MI Cape Town, respectively. The two new franchises are part of the MI Global family.

We’re extremely pleased to announce our captains for our extended MI Global one family for the cricketing season 2023. We have an amazing mix of talent, experience, and passion in both our captains. I’m convinced that Polly and Rashid will take forward the MI ethos and MI brand of cricket. Both will work with our excellent coaching teams to infuse the MI spirit in MI Emirates and MI Cape Town and win the hearts of cricket fans in UAE and South Africa,” Mumbai Indians co-owner Akash Ambani said during the press conference as they intend to establish another global brand.The MI franchises will function under the parent franchise Mumbai Indians, who are the record Indian Premier League (IPL) winners with five titles.