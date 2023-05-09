KKR captain Nitish Rana fined Rs.12 lakh for breaching code of conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana was the latest captain to be fined for over-rate offence in IPL 2023. The Kolkata Knight Riders captain was docked ₹12 lakh from his match fees after his team maintained a slow-over rate against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It falls under a breach of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Nitish Rana plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket vs Punjab Kings(AFP)"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana was fined Rs. 12 lakh," said IPL in a release.Rana, however, would be mighty pleased with the way his team performed to beat PBKS in a last-ball thriller and stay alive in the tournament.