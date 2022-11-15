KKR release Aaron Finch ahead of IPL retention

Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to release Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch, who was replacement for Alex Hales Finch was signed up for Rs 1.5 crore and KKR have now opened up an auction kitty of Rs 19.5 crore so far.KKR are likely to make a significant reshuffle to their squad following their sixth-place finish in the previous edition.

After choosing not to retain Shubman Gill following IPL 2021, the franchise was on the lookout for a new opener. In the mega-auction that followed the tournament, they signed Hales. However, the English opening batter withdrew from the 2022 edition, citing bio-bubble fatigue. KKR eventually signed Australia's T20I captain Finch for ₹1.5 crore as a replacement player. He mustered five appearances over the course of the lukewarm campaign under Shreyas Iyer. With only 86 runs at an average of 17.20, Finch failed to cement a spot in the top order