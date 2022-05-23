KKR star Nitish Rana hurt after missing out on India's T20 squad for South Africa series

KL Rahul will be leading India when they return to action in the T20I series against South Africa starting June 9. The T20I squad features maiden India call-up for pace sensation Umran Malik and pacer e Arshdeep Singh who has shined through his death bowling. However, selectors overlooked KKR star Nitish Rana for the series. Rana was probably the silver lining for the side. Rana, who amassed 361 runs in 14 matches during the ongoing IPL edition, must have been hopeful of getting picked for India’s T20 squad for the home series against South Africa. But that did not happen as his performances went unnoticed.

Things will change soon 🇮🇳🧿 — Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) May 22, 2022

Following the announcement of the squad, Rana took to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet to put his point across. His tweet read: “Things Will Change Soon.” His post also had an India flag followed by an emoji of a target. He earned his national call up during the Sri Lanka tour earlier in the year. He could not make a big impact as he registered low scores.The BCCI selection committee met on Sunday to pick India squads for the two series, and as expected, senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been given a breather against South Africa to concentrate on the tour of England, where India will play three T20Is and two ODIs. Besides, India are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28, the squad for which is yet to be released. Among the notable returnees to the T20I team are Hardik and Karthik.

