KKR vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where To Watch Today’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an important IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. KKR will be up against their former captain Shreyas Iyer, who led them to their third IPL title last year. KKR must win five of their remaining six matches to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. On the other hand, PBKS are in fifth place, and a win could lift them to fourth. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Viewers can catch the live telecast on channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. For live streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. To access the live stream, viewers will need a Jio SIM with a recharge of 299 or more to avail a 90-day subscription. The KKR vs PBKS match will be held on Saturday, April 26, starting at 7:30 PM IST at Eden Gardens. Fans can watch the match on television or stream it online via JioHotstar.

Match Details:

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Toss: 07:00 PM IST

Match Start: 07:30 PM IST

Live Broadcast: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Fans can watch the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Weather Forecast:

The weather in Kolkata will be hot on match day, with temperatures reaching as high as 37 degrees Celsius in the morning and afternoon. By the time the match starts, the temperature is expected to drop to 30 degrees Celsius with clear and breezy conditions, according to Accuweather.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to be slower, which could favour KKR's spinners. In their last match here against Gujarat Titans, the pitch behaved differently in the two innings. While KKR’s spinners struggled in the first innings, GT’s spinners dominated in the second innings. If the surface is slow again on Saturday, Yuzvendra Chahal could play a key role.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande.

Punjab Kings:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.