KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as skipper for South Africa ODIs

KL Rahul has been appointed as Team India's ODI captain in Rohit Sharma's absence. The newly-appointed full-time ODI skipper is out with a hamstring injury. Rahul was recently named his deputy in T20Is and was sort of confirmed to take over the role in ODIs too. He will be assisted by Jasprit Bumrah, who has joined the leadership group for the first time.

The selectors have rewarded IPL and domestic cricket performers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer. Ruturaj won the Orange Cap for piling up 635 runs in IPL 2021 and followed up 603 runs in 5 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy. His tally includes 4 centuries. Former skipper Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are among players who have returned to the ODI fold after 9 months. All these players were part of the squad for the Test series against England and had to miss the Sri Lanka tour. They haven't played a 50-over game since March 2021. The three ODIs of the series will be played on January 19, 21 and 23.

