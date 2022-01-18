KL Rahul to open the innings in ODIs against South Africa

KL Rahul has revealed that he would be opening the innings in the absence of Rohit. He has opened the innings for India in 18 matches and has made 808 runs at an average of 48.45 and a strike rate of 83.49. Rahul has hit three centuries and five half-centuries as an opener in ODIs. He last opened the ODI innings for India in January 2020 against Australia in Bengaluru. “I have batted at different positions in the last 14-15 months. But with Rohit not there, I will be opening,” Rahul said during the press conference.



On his captaincy debut, Rahul mentioned that he would be taking one game at a time. He also added that he would take lessons from Kohli and MS Dhoni, two former Indian captains. “I stay balanced and take one game at a time. There were a lot of learnings from the 2nd Test. Hopefully, I can take lessons from MS and Virat and keep improving along my journey. I don’t really set targets. I just take one game at a time. The two great captains have shown us the way. We did exceptional things under Virat. It will be important for us to build on that,” Rahul added.