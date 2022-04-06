Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl, Pat Cummins named in playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opteds to field against Mumbai Indians.Skipper Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi.

The big news is Suryakumar Yadav returns for Mumbai Indians in place of Anmolpreet Singh. In a long tournament, early jitters aren't always fatal but MI will be well aware that they have several issues to fix.KKR too have issues to sort but two wins in three matches have given their side the momentum. Pat Cummins could well help KKR sort out their death bowling issues as the Aussie captain has been in roaring form off late.

