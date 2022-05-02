Kolkata win toss opt to field first, against Rajasthan, Venkatesh Iyer dropped

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to field first against in form Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals have looked a solid unit though. Buttler has been the best batter of this season with Yuzi Chahal shining with the ball. Anukul Roy is set to make his debut for KKR tonight and Venkatesh Iyer has been dropped after a long rope. With five consecutive losses, Kolkata are eight on the table. RR, on the other hand, find themselves within touching distance of a top-two finish. Their loss against Mumbai Indians came at a wrong time but there are no indications that larger issues are plaguing the side