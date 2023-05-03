Krunal Pandya replaces KL Rahul as Lucknow Super Giants captain

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered an 18-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 43 of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday (May 1). However, it was regular skipper KL Rahul's injury which is giving the management sleepless nights. LSG are set to lock horns with CSK on May 3, Wednesday and all rounder Krunal Pandya is likely to lead the team in Rahul's absence. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rahul's injury is very serious, and the BCCI has taken over his case fully.

As per the BCCI and LSG sources, Rahul's further participation in the remaining matches of the IPL will be left to the decision of the BCCI and more on the medical team of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. As per the report, Rahul is still writhing in pain and has swelling. The NCA and BCCI medical teams will have scans done or are in the process of doing them, and after the scan results, it will be known how grave Rahul's injury is. As of now, he is certain to miss a few games, and it won't be a surprise if he misses most of the remaining games for LSG.LSG still have to play five more matches in the league stage, and the list could be extended to eight games if they manage to reach the final. Rahul's participation in any of those games depends on his progress, but hamstring injuries are known to take longer than generally hoped.

