Kuldeep Sen - Rajasthan Royals' new pace sensation!

Mumbai, April 11 Madhya Pradesh's right-arm pacer Kuldeep Sen on Sunday made his debut for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium here.

The fast bowler from Rewa, around 450 kms from the state capital Bhopal near the Utar Pradesh border, impressed everyone with his good pace. He cleaned up Deepak Hooda for 25 in his second over.

The 25-year-old bowler later successfully defended 15 off the last over to help his team register a win in a close contest. He conceded just 11 off the last six balls to finish with figures of 1 for 35.

For the records, RR management picked up the right-arm fast bowler for a price tag of Rs 20 Lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

He made his T20 debut against Mumbai in 2019 and has the experience of playing for the domestic Madhya Pradesh state cricket team.

As per initial reports, his father Rampal Sen runs a small salon in the city.

In 16 first-class matches, Kuldeep has bagged 44 wickets, while he has four List A scalps in his kitty.

