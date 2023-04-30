Last few overs when we were batting, we could have scored 10-15 runs more: MS Dhoni after losing to PBKS

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 : After losing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the last ball by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni expressed that his side was 10-15 runs short when batting.

Punjab Kings won the thrilling match which went to the last over, where PBKS needed three runs in the last ball on Sunday.

"We need to be prepared as to what is to be done. The last few overs when we were batting, we could have gotten 10-15 more. Our bowling needed some cushion. The slower one did grip. Our batters have been putting runs consistently. If I take those one or two bad overs. We know the conditions well. We didnt bowl well. You didnt want to get hit to that side. You need to see what is the problem. The execution or the plan. Pathirana bowled really. The first six overs we can do better. What lines to bowl," CSK captain said.

Electing to bat first, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted 200/4 in their 20 overs. An 86-run stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad (37 in 31 balls) and Devon Conway laid the foundation for a huge score. Cameos came from Shivam Dube (28 in 17 balls), skipper MS Dhoni (13* in four balls). Conway stayed unbeaten till the end, scoring 92* in 52 balls, with 16 fours and a six.

Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza got a wicket each.

In the chase of 201, Punjab Kings started off well with a fifty-run stand between skipper Shikhar Dhawan (28 in 15 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (42 in 24 balls). Another half-century stand followed between Liam Livingstone (40 in 24 balls) and Sam Curran (29 in 20 balls), which kept the game alive for PBKS.

However after their dismissal, CSK threatened to win the game. But Jitesh Sharma (21 in 10 balls) and Sikandar Raza (14* in seven balls) did just enough to clinch a final ball four-wicket win.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, with 3/49 in four overs. Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets while Pathirana got one wicket.

Conway was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

