'Legend Of Indian Cricket': Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Other Indian Cricketers Pay Heartfelt Tribute to R Ashwin on International Retirement

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir paid heartfelt tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin on his international retirement after the close of the 3rd Test between Australia and India at the Gabba. After the conclusion of the match, Ashwin announced that it was his final day as an international cricketer but he will still continue playing at the domestic level.

The second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, behind Anil Kumble, Ashwin has called time on a 14-year career during which he played 106 Tests, the last of which was the day-night game in Adelaide earlier in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fastest bowler to 250, 300 and 350 Test scalps, Ashwin finishes with an overall tally of 537 that puts him seventh on the all-time list of highest wicket-takers in Test history.

Here's how the cricket world reacted to his announcement.

I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian… pic.twitter.com/QGQ2Z7pAgc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 18, 2024

a GOAT retires



Well done on what's been an outstanding career . Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU. @ashwinravi99



Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends ❤️#INDvAUS#ashwin#legend — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 18, 2024

The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother! ❤️ @ashwinravi99pic.twitter.com/fuATAjE8aw — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 18, 2024

Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on a phenomenal cricket career. Your ambition as a test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements and hopefully see you more often now. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 18, 2024

Congratulations on an incredible journey, @ashwinravi99! Standing at slip was never a dull moment with you bowling, every ball felt like a chance waiting to happen. All the best for your next chapter! pic.twitter.com/HhBUHVPu3v — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 18, 2024

Congratulations Ash on your spectacular Journey. You have been a great ambassador for #TeamIndia and wishing you all the very best for all future endeavours #ThankYouAsh@ashwinravi99 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 18, 2024