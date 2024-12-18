'Legend Of Indian Cricket': Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Other Indian Cricketers Pay Heartfelt Tribute to R Ashwin on International Retirement

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir paid heartfelt tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin on his international retirement after the close of the 3rd Test between Australia and India at the Gabba. After the conclusion of the match, Ashwin announced that it was his final day as an international cricketer but he will still continue playing at the domestic level.
The second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, behind Anil Kumble, Ashwin has called time on a 14-year career during which he played 106 Tests, the last of which was the day-night game in Adelaide earlier in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fastest bowler to 250, 300 and 350 Test scalps, Ashwin finishes with an overall tally of 537 that puts him seventh on the all-time list of highest wicket-takers in Test history.
Here's how the cricket world reacted to his announcement.