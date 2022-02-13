Liam Livingstone sold to Punjab Kings for 10.50 crore

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was acquired by Punjab Kings for 10.50 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru A bidding war for Liam took place between a number of teams. Liam was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad and was released during the retentions.

In February 2021, Livingstone was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League.The following month, Livingstone was named in England's ODI squad for their series against India.Livingstone made his ODI debut for England on 26 March 2021, against India,averaging 63 across the series.