Liam Livingstone to arrive in India soon for IPL

English star batter Liam Livingstone, is set to join the PBKS camp within very soon. In in a video shared by Lancashire Cricket on their Twitter account that he is very likely to catch a flight to India and receive the ECB’s approval within the next 48 hours, as the injections he received last week ‘worked their magic’. The 29-year-old also posted an update on the social media platform Twitter, saying, “It’s been a long couple months but it’s time to get back to work… see you soon @PunjabKingsIPL.”

Punjab Kings suffered their first loss of the IPL 2023 season in their Sunday matchup with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten innings of 74 runs off 48 balls led SRH, who were chasing a target of 144 runs, reach 145/2 in 17.1 overs. Aiden Markram, the captain, also scored 37 runs off 21 balls in an undefeated display. Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten innings of 99 runs off 66 balls, which included 12 fours and five sixes, helped PBKS reach 143/9 in 20 overs and set a target of 144 runs. Marco Jansen and Umran Malik both claimed two dismissals, while Mayank Markande took four wickets for SRH. PBKS will next face the Gujarat Titans in Mohali, on April 13.