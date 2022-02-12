Life was really tough for me in last two months, says Shreyas Iyer

India batter Shreyas Iyer, who scored 80 runs in the third ODI against West Indies, revealed that life was "really" tough for him in the last two months.

Shreyas Iyer's 80-run knock and a joint effort from the entire bowling unit, helped India defeat West Indies by 96 runs in the third and final ODI here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Iyer had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and missed the first two ODIs against West Indies.

"To be honest, life was really tough for me in last two months. Had an infection and Covid, but this day has summed up for all those days. I am flexible to bat anywhere but No. 4 is the best number to bat at," said Iyer at the post-match presentation.

"If I am thrown into a pressure situation like today, I thrive on it and enjoy those moments. When I go in, like today's situation, I had to play off the new ball. For that you need to have good skill and play close to the body.

"From there you need to set the rhythm through the innings. Its not easy, but if you focus on your skills you can do it," he added.

Both the teams will now be facing each other for the T20I series in Kolkata, starting from February 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

