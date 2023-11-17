Liquor shops to remain shut on World Cup Final day

The Delhi government has a declared a 'dry day,' on Sunday i.e November 19 in light of the upcoming Chhath Puja celebration. An order issued by Excise department on Thursday said all liquor vends will stay closed as Surya Shashti (Chhath Puja) on Sunday has been declared a dry day. Chhath is a prominent festival celebrated to worship the Sun by the natives of Purvanchal - Eastern UP and Bihar - settled in Delhi. Interestingly, the dry day in the national capital also coincides with the World Cup Finals. Team India will take on Australia on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.



“In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that November 19 shall be observed as “Dry Day” in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all L-1, L1F, L-2, L-3, L-4, L-5, L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE, L-8, L-9, L-10, L-11, L-14, L-18, L-23, L-23F, L-25, L-26, L-31, L-32, L-33, L-34 and L-35 licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi,” the order read.“The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list,” the order further stated. “All the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises,” it said.“The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry day,” it added.l, Chhath Puja. It is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal. Chhath Puja holds special significance as it revolves around the source of energy, the sun god. It is performed to seek blessings from the Sun God for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.

