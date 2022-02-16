Listened to Bappi Lahiri's 'yaad aa raha hai' several times in dressing room, recalls Tendulkar

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said he used to listen to Bappi Lahiri's "yaad aa raha hai" song in the Team India's dressing room.

Bappi Lahiri, the veteran singer-composer passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

Tendulkar mourned Bappi Lahiri's demise and said the singer's range of talent was truly amazing.

"I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially "yaad aa raha hai" - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli also condoled the demise of Bappi Lahiri.

"A icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP," Kohli tweeted.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist who was treating the musician, informed that Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea)," the doctor said.

Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

( With inputs from ANI )

