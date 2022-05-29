Lockie Ferguson bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2022, beats Umran Malik

Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson on Sunday surpassed Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik's record for the fastest delivery of IPL 2022.

Ferguson achieved this feat on Sunday during the summit clash of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals, here at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where he bowled at the pace of 157.3 kmph.

Earlier, this record was held by Umran Malik, who had bowled at the pace of 157kmph. He had also won the 'fastest delivery of the match' award 14 consecutive times.

Coming to the match, three-wicket haul by Hardik Pandya helped Gujarat Titans restrict Rajasthan Royals at 130/9 in the first innings of the IPL 2022 final.

Apart from Hardik, Sai Kishore scalped two wickets while Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each. For Rajasthan, Jos Buttler scored 39 runs and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 22 runs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor