Losing toss was challenging but happy to contribute: Australia's Travis Head after slamming century against India in WTC final

London [UK], June 8 : Australia batter Travis Head said on Wednesday that losing the toss was challenging for his team, but he is pleased with his contribution to the Aussies' batting order as he slammed an unbeaten century in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India on Day One of the match.

After Australia lost some early wickets, the left-hander Head swung the momentum of the ICC World Test Championship final towards his side with a superb century on the opening day in London.

Head was the star of the day, slamming the first-ever century in a WTC final and hitting the first of his six Test tons to come outside of Australia, finishing on 146 unbeaten.

With his team in trouble at 76/3, the brash No. 5 came to the crease and produced a blow that took his team's total to 327/3 at the time of Day One stump.

"Losing the Toss was challenging but happy to have contributed. Still, there are four days of cricket but happy to contribute. I think technically I have made those changes for England. Nice to prepare well and it is nice. I believe we could have bowled as well but hopefully, as the Game goes by it becomes quicker and our bowlers need to hit the right areas. It was challenging in the beginning and I hope when we go out to bat then we can hit the right areas as well," Head said in a post-match press conference.

Head flayed the India assault to every area of the iconic south London venue on Wednesday, displaying aggressive inclinations from the moment he entered the crease.

Early in his knock, Head was brutal on anything over-pitched, dealing primarily in boundaries to rapidly shift the tide in Australia's favour after India's quicks made a respectable start to the match.

Head and Steve Smith produced an unbroken 251-run partnership stand for the fourth wicket to leave Australia on 327/3 and well on top after the opening day.

Head described Steve Smith as Australia's "best" batter and said that the former captain enjoys batting and seems in a great place.

"I think I flourish under this environment. Steve Smith is our best batter. He draws so much attention as a batter. In the partnership, it worked really nicely. He loves batting over here. He seems like in a great space," Head added.

"Got a fair bit to contribute to this team. My job is to be as consistent as I can be and stay positive. It's nice I missed a chance in India. But it doesn't bother me. I try to focus on my job and play well. Obviously a nice feather in the cap. I am very privileged to be around playing for Australia," he added.

