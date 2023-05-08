LSG pacer Mark Wood bids IPL 2023 good-bye for birth of daughter

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood returned to England to be with his wife, Sarah, as the couple awaits the birth of their second child. Wood, who played four matches for LSG in IPL 2023, taking 11 wickets, announced the news in a video posted by LSG on its social media handle.

“For the birth of my daughter, sadly but a good reason to go home. Hopefully, I might be able to come back and you can see me play a game. I am sorry that unfortunately, I have not played more. And in the four games, I managed to get a few wickets, but hopefully, I can charge in again for everyone soon,” the England quick in the video. Wood has been instrumental in LSG’s surge this season, which included a five for 14 on debut against Delhi Capitals. The Lucknow franchise is currently third on the points table with 11 points in 11 matches.

Lucknow will also miss the services of their designated captain KL Rahul for the rest of this season. The Indian opener picked up an unfortunate injury while fielding in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul announced on Instagram that he needs to undergo surgery on his right thigh and regarding the same, he won’t be available in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as well. In Rahul’s absence, Krunal Pandya has been leading the Super Giants.