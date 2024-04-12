LSG vs DC Toss Update: Lucknow Super Giants Opt to Bat First Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 match at Ekana International Stadium on Friday. The Super Giants are unbeaten in three meetings against the Capitals and will look to extend that streak in their home game.

Lucknow has won three straight games after losing its opener to the Rajasthan Royals. They defended a modest 163 to beat Gujarat Titans and defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. Arshad Khan replaces the injured Mayank Yadav.

The Capitals are struggling, losing four of their five games. Their only win came against Chennai Super Kings. They have fallen to Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Shai Hope replaces the injured Mitchell Marsh, while Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Jake Fraser-McGurk return. Fraser-McGurk will make his IPL debut.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur