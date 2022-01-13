Lucknow likey to sign KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi as their 3 players

Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi are likely to join the Lucknow-based franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. As per several reports, the RPSG-owned franchise has also bagged KL Rahul’s services as captain. The right-handed batter will now get to join forces with Stoinis and Bishnoi in the Lucknow camp.For the unversed, the two franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, can pick a maximum of three players from the list of non-retained cricketers. Notably, each franchise can make only one foreign pick. As far as Lucknow are concerned, former Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul was reportedly their first-choice pick.

Bishnoi and Stoinis were released by Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively ahead of the 2022 edition mega auction. As Bishnoi hasn’t played for India so far, Lucknow would have gotten the leg-spinner’s services at a comparatively lesser price.Gautam Gambhir, Andy Flower and Vijay Dahiya have already joined the team's backroom staff.As per Cricbuzz, both the teams have been allotted a purse of Rs 33 crore each to make the 3 picks. The first-choice retention will be paid a sum of Rs 15 crore while the 2nd pick will earn Rs 11 crore. The third pick made by them will earn a sum of Rs 7 crore if all the players are capped.