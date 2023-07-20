Maharaja Trophy Karnataka State Cricket Association T20 returns with franchise-based model

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], July 20 : South India’s premier domestic league, the Maharaja Trophy Karnataka State Cricket Association T20 is all set to return next month. The highly anticipated second edition of the marquee tournament is scheduled to be held between August 13 to August 29, 2023.

While last year’s champions the Gulbarga Mystics will return to defend their crown, they will be joined by last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers and Mysuru Warriors. Furthermore, this edition will see two new franchises will enter the fray, namely - the Mangalore Dragons and the rebranded Shivamogga Lions.

With the player auction scheduled for July 22 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, an air of excitement permeates each camp. A. Mohan Raju, owner of the Bengaluru Blasters, expressed his anticipation ahead of the tournament, "We have always been associated with the game. We are excited for the tournament, and it is a nice way for us to unwind." When asked about their strategy for the auction, he confidently shared, "The team has done well in the last season, so we will leave it to the professionals to make the decisions. We have retained the same coaching staff led by Arun Kumar."

Syed Ali Al-Hussaini, owner of Gulbarga Mystics who emerged as champions in the inaugural edition, said, “The only expectation we have from this year's tournament is excellence in performance, excellence in management and ability to showcase our best. The past year was a triple whammy with our entry, great performance and a sweeping victory that only solidified our foothold at the Maharaja Trophy and we expect nothing less than a great experience this year as well.”

As the new franchise, Mangalore Dragons will be eager to make their mark on the competition. “This is the first season for us as Mangaluru Dragons and naturally we are looking forward to being part of this tournament. We already have a franchisee team in TNPL named Dindigul Dragons and are hoping to use that experience towards a successful campaign,” opined Mr. DV Ravi, owner of the franchise.

Arjun Ranga, Owner, Mysore Warriors also shared an insight into their thought process ahead of the auction, “We are wholeheartedly committed to recruiting the most promising individuals who possess the potential to contribute to our team's triumph. Through the auction, our ultimate ambition is to secure the championship trophy, solidifying our position among the league's most esteemed teams.”

Echoing his peer’s sentiments, Sushil Kumar Jindal, team owner of the Hubli Tigers said, “As a team owner, I couldn’t be more thrilled and exhilarated for the upcoming season. The talent pool available at the auction is exceptional and we are privileged to be able to play our part in bringing it out. The Franchise model allows us to be an integral part of the experience and determine the direction of our respective teams and we are truly looking forward for having a very successful season this year.”

R. Kumar, owner of new entrants Shivamogga Lions remarked, “We have had a long-standing commitment to the game of cricket and I’m thrilled to be part of this tournament. Maharaja Trophy returning to the franchise model empowers us with more accountability. It’s an exciting journey, shaping our team’s future in pursuit of victory.”

