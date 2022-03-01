Maharashtra government likely to allow 25 percent of spectators for IPL 2022

The Maharashtra govt is likely to allow 25 percent capacity crowd for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MHCA), will be hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Mumbai and Pune with the four venues in two cities hosting the 70 league matches.On Sunday (February 27), the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala accommodated over 10,000 spectators for the third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka and the BCCI is hoping to continue with the trend. This was after the India-West Indies white-ball series and the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was played behind closed doors.

“Yes, we have come a full circle,” BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “It has set a new template for Indian cricket. There is no looking back,” he added. Notably, various stadiums across India welcomed spectators in recent white-ball series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. “It was in Dharamsala where the Covid threat to Indian cricket started in 2020. It halted the game there. Subsequently the matches in Lucknow and Kolkata also got called off due to the Coronavirus threat. We are glad that cricket with crowds got revived from Dharamsala itself (referring to India’s last two T20Is against Sri Lanka). It was great to see the enthusiasm of the crowds for both the games. I hope there is no stopping Indian cricket from here,” the BCCI treasurer further said. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray met MCA officials on Sunday (February 27) and promised all help for the IPL and agreed to allow 25 percent of crowds. The government is also encouraged by the latest Covid numbers. India had to move the Indian Premier League (IPL) — full or a part of it – to UAE and also shift the Twenty20 World Cup to Oman and UAE due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

