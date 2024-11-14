Mahipal Lomror Scores Explosive Triple Hundred in Ranji Trophy Match Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Rajasthan batter Mahipal Lomror has turned heads with a stunning triple century in the Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand. The 24-year-old left-hander’s explosive innings, which included 25 fours and 13 sixes, has thrust him into the spotlight ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction.

TRIPLE CENTURY BY MAHIPAL LOMROR.



- A triple hundred in just 357 balls with 25 fours and 13 sixes in the Ranji trophy. 👌 pic.twitter.com/V4WlkaI71i — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 14, 2024

Lomror’s dominant performance, which saw him race to 300 not out at a strike rate of 83, has not only propelled Rajasthan’s total towards 700 runs but has also caught the attention of IPL franchises. With his ability to score runs quickly and his all-round skills, Lomror is seen as a potential game-changer in the high-pressure T20 format.

The upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction, scheduled for Nov. 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, offers teams a chance to rebuild their squads. Lomror’s recent heroics could significantly boost his auction value, making him a sought-after player by various franchises.

The left-hander, who previously represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, has showcased maturity and consistency in domestic cricket. His all-round abilities, including his part-time spin bowling, make him a valuable asset for any team looking to strengthen their middle order and bowling attack.