London [England], May 24 : Sanjay Patel will leave the position of managing director of the Hundred after completing his tenure of one year.

Patel, the visionary man who introduced 100-ball cricket in the ECB would leave his office soon. Before taking charge of Hundred's MD, he was chief sales and marketing officer.

"I'd like to thank Sanjay for all his work and dedication at the ECB over many years, and wish him the very best for the future," Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive officer said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

His departure occurs at a time when there is uncertainty regarding the competition's future; recent newspaper reports have suggested that the ECB may abandon the format and concentrate on its T20 offering.

"There's no doubt that the Hundred has been a success, helping cricket reach new audiences, bringing in important revenue and propelling the game forwards. It plays an important role in our game and I'm looking forward to a very long and successful future for the Hundred," Richard Gould added.

Patel before leaving said, "I would particularly like to thank my whole team for their hard work and dedication in launching the competition. I will always be grateful for their support and friendship. We have come a long way in a short space of time and it is down to their brilliance."

"I will miss this job and the people immensely but once we've completed the third season of The Hundred I believe the time will be right for me to look for a new adventure."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor