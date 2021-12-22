Manish Pandey to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain?

Manish Pandey was one of the biggest finds of IPL 2009 when the Karnataka batsman became the first Indian to score century in the cash rich league. The knock was crucial in terms of taking Royal Challengers Bangalore to the finals in 2009. Since then, Pandey has played for several franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors India and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With Sunrisers Hyderabad releasing Pandey ahead of the mega auction, the top order batter can be in the wish-list of many franchises including RCB who are looking for a skipper for the new season.

According to a report in Twelfth Man Times, RCB is likely to name Manish Pandey as their new skipper. Royal Challengers Bangalore are considering offering Manish Pandey a contract in the IPL 2022 super auction. Pandey was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the year 2018 for 11 crores. Pandey has a wealth of experience as a team captain in domestic cricket. With Kohli giving up captaincy after conclusion of IPL 2021, Pandey can serve as an ideal captain for the franchise. He has a brilliant of captaining Karnataka in domestic tournaments like Ranji trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. With former RCB skipper Virat Kohli opening the batting for the franchise, Pandey can very well fit the bill as a number three in the squad. While playing in domestic tournaments for Karnataka, the stylish batter usually bats at number three.

