Masterblaster Sachin Tendulkar Praises Disabled Kashmiri Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone

Bijbehara: Sachin Tendulkar, cricket legend and national hero, has lauded the determination and talent of Amir Hussain Lone, a 34-year-old para-cricketer from Waghama village in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone, the current captain of the state's para-cricket team, turned professional in 2013 after a teacher recognized his raw talent and introduced him to the sport. A childhood accident at his father's mill claimed his arms, but not his passion for cricket. He bowls with his feet and utilizes his shoulder and neck to grip the bat and play his shots.

Tendulkar, took to Twitter to offer his praise. "And Amir has made the impossible possible," he wrote. "So touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport."