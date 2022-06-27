Mayank Agarwal added to India squad for England Test as standby

India have called up opener Mayank Agarwal for the Test match against England in Edgbaston, starting on July 1.India are still waiting on the status of Rohit Sharma, who is in isolation after having tested positive for COVID-19. They have made no announcement on the captaincy change, and it's understood that they will be taking a call only closer to the game with Rohit's status being monitored.

With Rohit getting struck by Covid days ahead of the crucial Edgbaston Test and KL Rahul already nursing a groin injury, India are short of openers with only Shubman Gill available. If needed, Mayank can immediately be part of the Playing XI with no quarantine needed in England. Mayank last played for India in March during the two home Tests against Sri Lanka, where he scored 59 runs, and was not named in the original squad for the Edgbaston game. He has since turned up for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022, and as captain scored 196 runs from 13 matches.It has been learnt that the BCCI is not pressing the panic button just yet with Rohit's status for the match. With four full days left between now and the start of the Test, if Rohit returns a negative result upon being re-tested, he will feature in the series-deciding match in Birmingham