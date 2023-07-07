MCC members face access restrictions at Lord's after Long Room incident in Ashes Test

London [UK], July 7 : The Marylebone Cricket Club has decided to limit members' access to the Long Room following an altercation with Australian players during lunch on day five of the Lord's Test.

Alex Carey and Pat Cummins reportedly received "boos" from the crowd because they are both seen as the main reason for Jonny Bairstow's stumping.

"The video footage captured on Sunday (including some which was taken in clear breach of our regulations) is there for all to see," MCC chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said, according to cricket.com.au.

"The members shown on camera have brought shame on MCC. Their actions hinder our efforts to promote the positive things our club does to promote and celebrate the game. The behavioural issue amongst members that day does not end there," Carnegie-Brown added.

The MCC will keep players away from spectators for the remainder of the summer as a result of Sunday's incident, which featured players being abused as they walked up the stairs.

As measures, there will be a wider roped-off space for players to walk through the long room away from members.

The MCC has already suspended three members for directly confronting Australia's men's players, and have asked people to help identify other culprits.

"Were more evidence to come to light, and additional witness statements gathered, further disciplinary sanctions would undoubtedly be warranted. We encourage any member with information that could lead to the identification of others involved to come forward. It is unacceptable for any of us to point the finger of blame at others unless we are willing to intervene ourselves when we see behaviours which fall short of what is expected of members," Carnegie-Brown concluded.

