Michael Vaughan Accuses ICC of Favoritism in Scheduling India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final in Guyana

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of favoritism towards India, claiming unfair treatment of other teams during the T20 World Cup. Vaughan's criticism focuses on the scheduling of the semi-finals, which he believes was manipulated to benefit Indian viewers. Vaughan argued that the first semi-final at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba should have featured the Group 1 toppers (India) against the Group 2 runner-ups (England). Instead, it was contested between South Africa, the Group 2 winners, and Afghanistan, the Group 1 second-placed team.

Surely this Semi should have been the Guyana one .. but because the whole event is geared towards India it’s so unfair on others .. #T20IWorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2024

According to Vaughan, the ICC decided that India would play the second semi-final in Guyana regardless of their Super Eight standings. This decision seemed to cater to Indian viewership, as the first semi-final was scheduled for 6 a.m. IST (June 27), an inconvenient time for Indian audiences. Conversely, the second semi-final, a day game, was set for 8 p.m. IST, a more favorable time for Indian spectators. This arrangement led to different playing conditions for the two semi-finals. Notably, the first semi-final between Afghanistan and South Africa had a reserve day, while the India vs. England match did not. If inclement weather in Guyana prevents the match from taking place, India, having finished higher in the Super Eights, would advance to the final.

Vaughan expressed his frustration on X, stating, "Surely this Semi should have been the Guyana one... but because the whole event is geared towards India, it’s so unfair on others... #T20IWorldCup." His comments followed Afghanistan's defeat to South Africa, where they were bowled out for 56 runs in 11.5 overs, the lowest score in a T20 World Cup semi-final. Vaughan is not alone in his criticism; former England batter David Lloyd has also accused the ICC of favoring India.

Weather forecasts for Guyana predict a 60% chance of rain on match day, potentially disrupting the game. Rain probability starts at 33% at the game's beginning at 10:30 a.m. local time, increasing to 59% by 1 p.m. To mitigate weather disruptions, the ICC has allotted 250 minutes of additional time for both semi-finals. However, if the match is washed out, India will qualify for the final based on their higher Super Eight standings, setting up a clash with South Africa.