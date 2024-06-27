India vs England Weather Update 2nd Semi-Final: Rain Threat Looms Large In Guyana

India will head towards their toughest challenge as the knockout stages get underway in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue will take on the defending champions England in the second semi-final of the tournament on Thursday, June 27 at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

However, bad weather is set to spoil the clash with heavy rain predicted during the fixture.According to weather.com, 60% rain chances are predicted on the match day in Guyana diminishing the possibility of a full-fledged game. The rain prediction starts at 33% at the start of the game at 10:30 am local time and goes up to 59% at around 1 pm. Hence, a stop-start kind of game is expected to take place which is likely to leave both the players and the fans frustrated.

However, to facilitate the completion of the game, the ICC has allotted a total of 250 minutes of additional time for both the semi-finals. Hence, the ground staff will have enough time to make the ground ready for the contest if the weather allows.In case the game gets washed out, the team finishing higher in their Super 8 group will qualify for the final. This means India will face South Africa in the final.