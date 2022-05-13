Michael Vaughan believes CSK and Ravindra Jadeja's 10-year association is over

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings for almost 10 years, was unfollowed by the franchise on their Instagram handle. Jadeja has also been ruled out of the ongoing edition of the IPL due to a bruised rib, which he suffered during the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 4. The all-rounder's sudden departure and being unfollowed sparked rumours of a rift with the franchise. This has led to speculations on social media that Jadeja left the season abruptly because of some issues with the team. Former England captain Michael Vaughan Vaughan believes CSK and Ravindra Jadeja's 10-year association is all but over.

“I don’t know what his injury is. I don’t know how much he has been affected by the captaincy. I’m not too sure how much he’s been affected by bubble life. You got to remember that these players have been in a bubble and for some players, it’s just driving them mad. They just can’t cope with the bubble, being restricted,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.“There has to be a question mark over Jadeja’s position in Chennai going forward. If he has had a bit of a fall out because of the captaincy, whether he is injured, we’ll have to wait and see what that is. But there has to be a question mark whether it might be coming to… kind of the end… Jadeja at Chennai. Things come to an end. Sometimes, a change might be good for both the player and franchise,” he added. In the 2012 IPL player auction, Jadeja was bought by Chennai Super Kings for $2 million (approx. Rs. 9.8 crore) after a tie-breaker with Deccan Chargers who bid the same amount. Jadeja was the most expensive player of the year's auction. He won the Man of the Match award in the second match of the season against Deccan Chargers for his all-round performance (48 runs off 29 balls, 5/16 in 4 overs)

