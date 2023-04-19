Milind Rege likely to be appointed Mumbai Cricket Advisor

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is likely to appoint Milind Rege as its advisor. Rege (74), a former skipper and a legend of Mumbai cricket, will advise the association on its cricketing activities. According to a Cricbuzz report, Rege's appointment comes close on the heels of the MCA decision to have a new Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) which largely handles the cricketing matters of the association.

Rege played 52 first-class games for Mumbai and was part of the team's six Ranji Trophy victories. His role, of course, will be independent of the CIC jurisdiction and sources say that the jobs of the CIC and the advisor will be clearly and distinctly defined. Rege is considered an integral part of Mumbai cricket and has held many positions, including captaining, coaching and selecting the Mumbai team. He played for Mumbai when the best of domestic cricket was part of the side and captained the team for a season. He was one of the few cricketers who came back to the Mumbai team after serious illness ruled him out for a couple of seasons

