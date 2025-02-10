'Mind Over Matter': Rohit Sharma on Scoring 32nd ODI Ton Against England (Watch Video)

India's successful captain, Rohit Sharma, revealed how he came into form during the ODI match between India and England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Sharma has been struggling for form in all formats of the game. Before yesterday's ton, he had scored just 166 runs in the last 16 innings he played.

Indian cricket fans were concerned about Sharma's performance ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place on February 19, 2025. The Indian captain was struggling to stay on the pitch in his previous matches, and netizens tolled him for his dismissal in the first match of the ongoing series with England.

Sharma has now shut the troll noise by scoring 119 runs in just 90 balls to guide India to victory. Rohit's innings consisted of 12 boundaries and 7 massive sixes. Speaking after the match presentation, the skipper said that he has just played the game long enough to know what is required from him. He said he batted the way he wanted and admitted that one or two knocks don't change things for him.

"When people have played for a number of years and scored so many runs over the years. That means something," Sharma said in a video shared by BCCI on its website.

"I have played this game for a long time now, and I understand what is required of me. So it's just about going out there and doing your things and what I did today was one of my things. In my mind, it was just about doing the things that I do. Try and bat the way I do. I've been here long enough to know one or two knocks are not going to change my mind. But, just another day in the office," said Sharma.

The Indian captain said that his job is to go out and play the game and give his best on the field. "Our job is to just get out there and play the game. As long as you know that today, when you go to bed, you know that you've given your best, that is what matters. Every time I walk out to the pitch, I want to try and do well."

"Sometimes it happens, sometimes it may not happen. As long as I am clear what I want to do, that's all that matters. Nothing else," he added.