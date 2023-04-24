Mitchell Marsh & Cameron Green likely to miss Playoffs for WTC Final 2023

Cricket Australia wants their players himself to take a call on whether to leave IPL early or complete the assignment. However, players with a history of recent injuries are likely to miss out on the playoffs due to workload management for WTC Final 2023. Only four players from Australia’s WTC squad are in IPL 2023. Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh are likely to miss the playoff stage. However, David Warner and Josh Hazelwood might stay back to work on his batting before leaving for London.

Meanwhile, the Indian Cricket Team will leave for London for the in batches once again. Head coach Rahul Dravid will fly to London on May 23-24 with his entire coaching entourage. Some of the players who will be ousted from IPL 2023 Playoffs race will leave with him. The rest of the team will join him for the preparatory camp as and when their IPL commitments come to an end. A full-fledged camp will begin on June 1 with Rohit Sharma and the rest of the players.Cheteshwar Pujara is only expected to join the team for the final round of preparations. He is currently in England playing for Sussex in County Championship Division II. With a gap in County after May 21, he will take a short break before joining Team India for WTC Final.