Mitchell Santner Sold to MI (Mumbai Indians) for INR 2 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been bought by Mumbai Indians at his base price of INR 2 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Santner, who has been part of the IPL since 2019, previously played exclusively for the Chennai Super Kings but struggled to secure a regular spot in the playing eleven.

In his five seasons with Chennai, the left-arm spinner featured in only 18 matches and picked up 15 wickets. In the last IPL season, he played three games and claimed two wickets. Despite limited opportunities in the league, Santner has proven his skills on the international stage. He recently starred with the ball during New Zealand’s 3-0 Test series win over India, where he picked up 13 wickets in the Pune Test.

Santner’s ability as a dependable spinner and lower-order batsman makes him a valuable addition to the Mumbai Indians squad as they aim to strengthen their lineup for the upcoming season.