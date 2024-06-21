Mitchell Starc Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in Men's ODI and T20 World Cups, During AUS vs BAN T20 WC 2024 Super Eight Match

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc achieved a historic milestone as the leading wicket-taker in the history of Men's ODI and T20 World Cups. His latest feat came during the AUS vs BAN ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 match, where he dismissed Tanzid Hasan with an unplayable delivery. Starc's exceptional performance has now amassed a remarkable tally of 95 wickets across 52 matches in both formats combined.

Australia lost the wicket of Travis Head with the score at 65/1 just after rain halted play as they chased the 141-run target set for them by Bangladesh in their Super 8 stage clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound Antigua on Friday.

When the game was stopped, Australia needed 77 runs from 82 balls with both their openers Travis Head (30 off 19 balls) and David Warner (28 off 17 balls) going great guns.Earlier, Pat Cummins ended with a hat-trick as the Australian team restricted Bangladesh to 140/8 in their Super 8 match. Just after the 20 overs were done, rain interrupted the game and it remains to be seen when the second innings will resume.