Mo Bobat replaces Mike Hesson as RCB's director of cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket in preparation for the 2024 Indian Premier League. Bobat held a significant role as Performance Director in English cricket and joins RCB from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), where he spent 12 years, including serving as Performance Director since 2019. Bobat also played a key role in shaping England's successful approach, which resulted in victories at the T20 and ODI World Cups.

Bobat and RCB head coach Andy Flower have previously collaborated with the England team as well. According to a release from RCB, Bobat will With RCB, “oversee all talent recruitment and performance plans, and will aim to establish the cultural and high performance foundations for sustained success.”Prathmesh Mishra, the chairman of RCB, expressed excitement about the appointment. “We are delighted to welcome Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket for RCB in the IPL. RCB has always focussed on a performance-oriented approach and creating a culture that reflects its ‘playbold’ philosophy. Bobat has already proved what he can do in a similar role with England, and I believe, with the expertise and years of experience, he will guide RCB to newer horizons and excellence,” said Mishra.

In a statement, Bobat stated that he will be looking forward to work again with Andy Flower.“I’m both excited and proud to be joining RCB as Director of Cricket. RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour. It’s important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years,” Bobat said.