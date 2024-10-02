Mohammed Shami Responds to Reports on Knee Injury and Participation in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has strongly refuted media reports claiming he has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 due to injury. Shami took to social media on Wednesday to clarify that he is working hard to regain full fitness and urged fans not to believe the "fake news."

Why these type of baseless rumors? I'm working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor me have mentioned that I am out of the Border Gavaskar series. I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources. Please stop and don’t… pic.twitter.com/0OgL1K2iKS — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) October 2, 2024

Reports emerged on October 2 suggesting that Shami had suffered a fresh knee injury and could be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, raising doubts about his participation in the upcoming series. These claims were reportedly confirmed by a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

However, Shami dismissed these reports as unfounded. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "Why these type of baseless rumors? I'm working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor I have mentioned that I am out of the Border-Gavaskar series. I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources. Please stop and don’t spread such fake, fake, fake news, especially without my statement."