Mohammed Shami Sold to SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) for Rs 10 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Ace pacer Mohammed Shami has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹10 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Despite being sidelined with an ankle injury since the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami’s return to competitive cricket with Bengal in the Ranji Trophy helped boost his value.

Shami, 34, was the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023, finishing with 28 wickets and playing a crucial role in the team’s runner-up finish. However, GT opted not to retain him for the upcoming season.

SRH’s acquisition of Shami for ₹10 crore could prove to be a shrewd move if the pacer recaptures his pre-injury form. Shami’s ability to deliver on challenging pitches and in high-pressure situations makes him a valuable asset for the franchise.