Mohammed Siraj help India register biggest ODI win by 317 runs

Virat Kohli (166*) and Mohammed Siraj (4/32) starred in India's big 317-run win over Sri Lanka in the third ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 15, 2023 07:53 PM2023-01-15T19:53:51+5:302023-01-15T19:54:15+5:30

Mohammed Siraj help India register biggest ODI win by 317 runs | Mohammed Siraj help India register biggest ODI win by 317 runs

Mohammed Siraj help India register biggest ODI win by 317 runs

Next

Virat Kohli (166*) and Mohammed Siraj (4/32) starred in India's big 317-run win over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram today. With the victory in the dead rubber, Rohit Sharma and co. swept the series 3-0.

Kuldeep Yadav took  the final wicket in form of Lahiru Kumara. Ashen Bandara, who was injured while fielding did not come out to bat for the Lankans. A 3-0 series sweep for Rohit Sharma and co. Chasing an improbable 391, Sri Lanka finish at 73 for nine in 22 overs. After Virat Kohli ton, Siraj starred with a four-for as ruthless India blew away Lanka in the dead rubber.

Open in app
Tags :Mohammad sirajMohammad sirajVirat KohliSri Lanka tour of India 2023