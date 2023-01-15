Mohammed Siraj help India register biggest ODI win by 317 runs

Virat Kohli (166*) and Mohammed Siraj (4/32) starred in India's big 317-run win over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram today. With the victory in the dead rubber, Rohit Sharma and co. swept the series 3-0.

Kuldeep Yadav took the final wicket in form of Lahiru Kumara. Ashen Bandara, who was injured while fielding did not come out to bat for the Lankans. A 3-0 series sweep for Rohit Sharma and co. Chasing an improbable 391, Sri Lanka finish at 73 for nine in 22 overs. After Virat Kohli ton, Siraj starred with a four-for as ruthless India blew away Lanka in the dead rubber.