Money talks, so the marquee teams need to play: Styris on Big 3's share in FTP

Mumbai, Aug 19 In the recently-released Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2023-27 cycle, England (43), Australia (40) and India (38) will be featuring in the greatest number of Test matches. The big three will also be a part of marquee fixtures in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, all of which will be five-match series.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Styris further explained why India, England and Australia are playing more series and matches against each other in the new FTP cycle, including limited-overs matches. "What I'll say is that it's been that way for as long as I can remember. You know, there are certain teams that get 3, 4 or 5 match series. New Zealand for the most part, only ever get two-match series with the odd three. So, I'm not sure why the surprise is there. It's the big three teams and you understand why. That's where the money in world cricket comes from."

"But you know, it's very, very tough thing to have a meaningful competition when teams play different amounts of games. Think about the English Premier League. Football's big in India. You know you don't see Man United play Liverpool five times and yet Burnley plays West Ham just once."

"You know it's an even playing field. Everybody plays everybody the same amount of time. So in a perfect world I would love to see that being the case. But sometimes money talks and therefore those big marquee teams need to play," said Styris on 'Sports Over The Top' show on Sports18.

Also, in the Men's FTP, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has got an extended window for the Indian Premier League from (IPL) from March end to May. Styris feels that the long window given to IPL may not be a bad thing.

"I remember 10 years ago the conversation was all around how it was going to creep four or five days each year and it will get to a three-month season. Well, we're starting to get there now. It's just taking a little longer than we expected, and I think you're right."

"I think it will become the focal point that will allow all the players from all over the world to come together and play without any issues from a nationality perspective. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. I was in favour of it 10 years ago and I'm in favour of it now."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor